Stratford News: Birch Drive Shooting Arrest

Stratford CT– On 10-08-2020 Troy Lopes age 40 of Stratford was arrested and charged for his involvement

in a shooting that occurred at 90 Birch Drive on September 03, 2020.



On 09-03-2020 at approximately 8:30pm Officers from the Stratford Police Department responded to 90

Birch Drive to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival one female gun shot victim was located.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.



An arrest warrant was secured for Lopes for his involvement in the shooting. Stratford Detectives

attempted to arrest Lopes but he engaged officers in a foot pursuit. Lopes was subsequently taken into

custody without further incident. A search warrant was executed at his residence and he was found to be

in possession of body armor. Lopes was charged with Home Invasion, Burglary 1 st, Interfering with an Officer, and Criminal Possession of Body Armor. Lopes was held on a $450,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 10-19-2020.