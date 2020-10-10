Joint Operation…Literally

In May of 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force (BSSTF) initiated an investigation into neighborhood-based gang member Kimani Graham and his associates including Akeen Trotter, a.k.a. “Ock”, aka “AK”, and others yet t to be identified. This case was investigated to its conclusion culminating in the issuance of search and seizure warrants for the person of Akeen Trotter, his residence located at 100 Aldine Avenue and for the residence associated with Kimanie Graham, locate at 155 Anson Street.

On October 6th, 2020, Bridgeport Police Task Force Officers assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force/ CSP Gang Unit / ATF and the Bridgeport Narcotics Division, were assisted by the Department’s Emergency Services Unit (ESU) in the execution of the above search warrants, yielding…

over a pound of marijuana,

$20,000 worth of cannabis infused edibles,

quantities of cocaine, and crack-cocaine,

precious metals,

and over $84,000 determined to be ill-gotten gains.

Also seized as evidence was over $100,000 in counterfeit US Currency.

Notification to the United States Secret Service is being handled by Detective William F. Reilly, who is pursuing federal charges in this matter.

Kimanie Graham and Akeen Trotter were both charged with narcotics violations and both were held in lieu of $500,000 pending their arraignment in Bridgeport Superior Court.