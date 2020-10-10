Bridgeport News: Street Sweeping

Bridgeport, CT – City of Bridgeport officials remind residents that Street Sweeping has begun and requests drivers to follow alternate side of the street parking on main roads Monday through Saturday during the removal of debris and garbage by crew members in preparation for the winter season.

Beginning October 13th, 2020, the Bridgeport Police Department will begin to enforce alternate side of the street parking by issuing tickets and towing cars that do not observe the parking schedule. Residents will be also be reminded in the upcoming days before enforcement by posted signs and flyers on their car windshield.

For a list of which main roads will be swept and the alternate side of the street parking schedule, click here.

During clean-up, the DPF crew will also address illegal dumping, on-off ramp cleanup, and pothole repairs. For more information on clean-up efforts in the City of Bridgeport, visit bridgeportct.gov/PublicFacilities.

