Bridgeport News: House Fire

UPDATE: Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire located in the 400 blo9ck of Burnsford Ave at 5:20PM. The fire was found on the first floor and quickly extinguished. Two occupants were transported to the hospital. Working smoke alarms were activated and working on all floors. The occupants on the first floor were displaced, the other two floors were not affected. The Fire Marshal is currently conducting their investigation

2020-10-10@5:39pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on the scene in the 400 block of Burnsford Road for a house fire.

