Stratford News: Stolen Car Arrests

#Stratford CT–On the morning of 9/30/20 a burglary was reported at a local car dealership on Barnum Avenue.



After making entry to the building the suspects acquired car keys and stole eight cars from the

lot. With the assistance of Bridgeport Police, Stratford Detectives were able to take two suspects

into custody later that day. The suspects were in possession of all the stolen keys and all eight

stolen cars were recovered in Bridgeport, Stratford and Hamden.

Aaron Brown 1/14/01 of Brooklyn NY and Victor Bourne 10/10/98 of Bridgeport were both charged with burglary third degree and larceny first degree and initially held on $25,000.00 bond. They were then released from custody on a promise to appear by the State Bail Commissioner. A court date of

10/30/2020 was assigned.