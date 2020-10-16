Stratford Pop-up Community Flu Clinics

STRATFORD, CT (October 15, 2020) — In an effort to continue encouraging residents to receive their annual flu shot, the Stratford Health Department is hosting two additional community flu clinics. The first clinic will be held on Wednesday, October 21st outside the main entrance of Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Blvd., from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM. The second community flu clinic will be held on Wednesday, October 28th outside the rear entrance of the Birdseye Municipal Complex from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. All ages are welcome to attend these outdoor, walk-up clinics.

“It is important, now more then ever, to receive your annual flu shot” states Bernice Bova, Public Health Nurse for the Stratford Health Department, “It’s the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from contracting the flu.”

Attendees are asked to complete required paperwork ahead of time and bring a photocopy of their license and insurance card. Forms and flu clinic instructions can be found on www.townofstratford.com/flu. There are no appointments necessary for the flu clinic. All vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis. The Stratford Health Department will offer the standard flu vaccine for ages 6 months and above, as well as Flublok vaccine for individuals over 18 years of age. Parents/guardians must accompany their children.

Insurances accepted for flu vaccines include Medicare Part B, Anthem BC/BS, Connecticare, Husky, Aetna, and Cigna. We do NOT accept United Healthcare and Oxford Insurances. All others will be charged a $35.00 fee for the standard flu vaccine and $70.00 for the Flublok vaccine, payable by cash or check. There will be no additional charges for children.

For more information, please call the Stratford Health Department at (203) 385-4090.

