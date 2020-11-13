Stratford Library Sets Zoom Book Talk

The Stratford Library “Books Over Coffee” program continues with an online discussion of Christina Baker Kline’s historical drama, The Exiles, on Wednesday, November 18. The online Zoom program, hosted by Linda LiDestri, will be held between 12-1 pm. The book talk is free and open to the public.

The Exiles is Christina Baker Kline’s excellent historical fiction novel that takes place in the early 1840s and focusses on the transport of female “convicts” from England to Tasmania. The transport of prisoners to North America and Australia is generally known, but not about the female population to Tasmania. Christina Baker Kline has established herself as a novelist who plumbs noteworthy but little-known facets of the past, and The Exiles marks her third foray into the genre. While her Orphan Train and A Piece of the World were grounded in American history, The Exiles makes a bold geographic and cultural leap, and confirms Kline’s place among the finest talents writing today.

Limited reading copies of The Exilesare available for loan at the library’s Circulation Desk. All “Books Over Coffee” titles are available at the Library or on Kindle eReaders for loan. Patrons can also download the eBook or eaudiobook through the OverDrive app at the Library. “Books Over Coffee” will conclude its 2020 season on December 16 with Dear Edward by Jane Napolitano.

For further information call the Library at: 203.385-4162 or register online at: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7073380.

