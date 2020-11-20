Shop Small, Shop Local and Shop Safe during Shop Small Stratford

STRATFORD – The Town of Stratford is encouraging the community to support local, small businesses in

their annual “Shop Small Stratford” campaign. Mayor Laura R. Hoydick has issued a proclamation

declaring Saturday, November 28th – the Saturday after Thanksgiving – “Shop Small Stratford Day” in

conjunction with the national program, Small Business Saturday.



The proclamation states, “62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer

spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business.” Additionally, “96% of consumers who shopped on “Small Business Saturday” agree that shopping at small, independently-

owned businesses support their commitment to making purchases that have a positive social, economic, and environmental impact, and 97% of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday

agree that small businesses are essential to their communities.”



“Shop Small Stratford is an opportunity to support our local businesses who struggled this year, “said

Mayor Hoydick. “If you are not comfortable visiting your favorite establishment, place an online order

or call in an order for curbside pick-up. Our small businesses are getting creative on ways to fulfill the

needs of the community allowing us to shop small, shop local, and shop safe.”

The annual, one-day event capitalizes on Small Business Saturday which is nationally sponsored by

American Express. In addition to shopping small on November 28th, the Town urges residents to keep

the small business sector in mind throughout the holiday season and into the New Year.



There is no cost for a business to participate. All independently-owned Stratford based small businesses

(with or without a physical storefront) can sign up to participate by contacting

info@celebratestratford.com or calling 203-385-4029.