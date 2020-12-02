Stratford Library Meet The Author

The Stratford Library will host author Brooke Adams Law for a special “

The Stratford Library will host author Brooke Adams Law for a special “Meet-the-Author” program on Tuesday, December 8 from 6-7:30 pm. The Stratford resident will discuss her debut novel, Catchlight. The program, available on the Library’s Zoom platform, is free and open to the public.

Author Brooke Adams Law in Catchlight asks the question: Who would you be without your memory? When Katherine Keene is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, her four grown children must grapple with how to care for her – and how to remake their relationships with each other. And then there’s the secret that threatens their family’s very identity. Will the Keenes find healing and reconciliation – or implode from within? Brooke Adams Law’s debut novel was the winner of the 2019 Fairfield University Book Prize. Kirkus Reviews called Catchlight “an impressive debut,” and the book was featured on Good Morning America’s 12 must-read books for October and on WTNH Good Morning Connecticut. Law is a writer, writing teacher and retreat leader. A mother of two young children, she leads online workshops for writers from around the world.

The Stratford Library’s “Meet-the-Author” Zoom program with author Brooke Adams Law will begin at 6 pm on Tuesday, December 8.

For further information, call the Library at 203.385.4162, and to register for the program visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7217945.

This press release was made possible by: