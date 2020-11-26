https://www.doingitlocal.com/2020/11/87091/

2020-11-26@3:30AMish–The Stratford Fire Dept. was dispatched to 1921 Broadbridge

Ave. for a reported structure fire. Engine 1, 2, 3, 4, Tac5, Truck 1 responded with a

total of 22 Firefighters, one shift Commander, and two Safety Officers. On arrival,

heavy fire was visible at the rear exterior of the Cape Cod-style home. The fire

extended up the exterior vinyl siding and enter the kitchen. The interior

suffered heavy fire and smoke damage. The fire was under control in less than 20

minutes. Bridgeport and Milford fire depts. provided station coverage during the

incident

.

Three adults were home at the time of the fire and safely evacuated. The structure

is not habitable at this time. The origin and cause of this Fire is under investigation by the Stratford Fire

Marshal office. Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Angelo Garcia conducted the investigation.

This fire originated on a rear porch and is deemed accidental at this time.

