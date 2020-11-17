Bob The Builder Now Playing At Bridgeport Cinemas

#Bridgeport CT–I knew the Bridgeport Cinemas at Canfield and Brewster Street was sold and was going to turn into apartments, but I didn’t realize how quickly the theaters were demolished. The theaters went on the market in 2014 and recently sold for $7.7 million. Eastpointe LLC and Spinnaker Development who purchased it, plan to use the property to build a 300-unit, multifamily development to be named Canfield Park at Fairfield Metro. The Fairfield Cinemas was recently boarded up and will not reopen after the Covid restrictions. No word on any buyers or future plans for that property.