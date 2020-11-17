Uniformz Offers High Quality With Quick Turn-around!

Meet Fernanda and Peter from Uniformz located at 4008 Main Street in Bridgeport. I own a reminiscing website called TheRetroSite.com. I just needed three specialty shirts embroidered with a quick turnaround time for an upcoming photo session. Peter said it would be no problem and in just a couple of days, I had the finished product! The workmanship was second to none. Whether you need embroidery, screen printing or just uniforms for work or your team Peter and Fernanda will deliver for you!

Their website is : https://www.uniformz.com and their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/uniformz