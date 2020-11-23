Bridgeport News: 2 Shot

2020-11-23@8:14pm–#Bridgeport CT– Two people were shot at the corner of Seaview and Fifth Street. The only way I found out about this was from a witness which I reported POSSIBLE homicide in a live report which was not the case. If it weren’t for viewers you wouldn’t know half of what is going on in the city. Scott Appleby responded to my request for information “You mean the possible homicide, yes putting something together based on the confirmed police reports that came in from on-scene command”. Like no reporter ever had to retract a story. Well, I hope he doesn’t have his wife attack me online like the last time.

You deserve better Bridgeport. In any other town I can phone the shift commander or public relations officer to get an update. I’m still waiting for a report I requested from an assault on State Street a couple of days ago and Rowena White told me on the phone to put in a Freedom of Information report. Those normally take three weeks to get a response.