Westport News: Missing Teen

(Westport, CT) On the evening of Sunday November 22, 2020, the Westport

Police Department began investigating a missing person complaint involving a

juvenile received from the Saugatuck area of town.

On that date, it was reported by the juvenile’s mother than upon briefly exiting

their residence around 5:30pm, she did not return. Since that time, attempts to

contact her directly have been unsuccessful.



The missing juvenile is identified as Gerlyne Springer, age 17, She is described as a light skinned black female, 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 250 lbs. She is further described as currently having long braided

extensions in her hair that is colored both brown and purple. She was last seen wearing dark clothing and glasses.



The Westport Police Department’s Detective Bureau is currently actively

investigating this incident and following up on several possible locations,

however, at this time Springer’s exact whereabouts remain unknown. Anyone

with any information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the

Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6000 and/or the Detective Bureau at

(203) 341-6080.