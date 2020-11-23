Fairfield News: Prostitution Arrest

On November 16th Fairfield Police arrested BIANCA GARNETT, AGE 29 with the following

charges:

Conspiracy to Commit Prostitution (2 Counts)

• Criminal Attempt to Commit Prostitution

• Prostitution

Fairfield Police arrested and charged Garnett with prostitution following a several month-long

an investigation into illegal activity in a Fairfield neighborhood. In July, the Police Department began

receiving complaints from concerned citizens of what they allegedly believed was drug transactions

and prostitution centered around Garnett’s Rosemere Avenue home.

Police had recently completed an investigation into this neighborhood in May, which culminated in

the arrest of Bianca Garnett on May 28th. During that investigation, Garnett was arrested and

charged with Prostitution.

Shortly after the May arrest, police continued to receive neighborhood complaints reporting the same

patterns of behavior, to include Garnett having brief interactions with cars pulling up to Garnett’s

home, men entering Garett’s home for brief periods of time, men accessing Garnett’s home utilizing

neighboring yards, an influx of vehicular traffic in the area, and suspiciously parked cars during the

overnight hours.

Detectives again began to investigate the home of Garnett. It was discovered that she had been

involved in prostitution out of her home and Detectives found her to be marketing her services

through online advertising. On November 16th police arrested Garnett on a Superior Court arrest

warrant charging her with prostitution-related charges. Garnett has a court set bond of $75,000.

This arrest was a culmination of investigative efforts by Detectives utilizing neighborhood witnesses,

surveillance efforts, search warrants and interviews of cooperating individuals.

“We want to thank the concerned residents who reached out about this illegal activity going on in

their neighborhood,” Chief Lyddy said. “Thanks to the extensive and thorough investigation by our

officers, particularly the Quality of Life Unit, we were able to put a stop to the criminal activity going

on in that area.”

The mission of the Quality of Life Unit is to focus on the resolution of high-level community related

issues.