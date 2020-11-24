Do Not Get Shot Or Stabbed During Off Hours

#Bridgeport CT– On November 19 Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia along with Captain James Baraja said in a memo that “Effective immediately all OT in the Detective Bureau is shut down with the following 2 exceptions (Violent Crime) and Homicide Callbacks-Homicide related investigations within 24 hours of the crime. All other OT needs pre-authorization.”

Many believe the detective bureau has been singled out due to a pending lawsuit Captain Brian Fitzgerald has with the city over the legality of the acting chief’s position. Captain Fitzgerald is the head of the detective bureau.

So if you get stabbed or shot and do not die –it will not be investigated until normal business hours which can allow evidence to be compromised. Also, if a witness wants to provide a statement it can only be done during normal business hours.