Fairfield Police Department Offers Pedestrian, Bicycle and Motor Vehicle

Safety Tips

FAIRFIELD — Christopher Lyddy and the Fairfield Police Department wish to

remind residents of important safety tips for pedestrians, bicyclists and

motorcyclists.



“We ask that everyone remain mindful and share our roadways by paying close

attention to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists. We also want to remind all

pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists to follow the rules of the road to avoid

dangerous situations.”





Pedestrian Safety

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following safety tips

for pedestrians while walking in public places:

 Be predictable; follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

 Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take

your eyes (and ears) off the road.

 Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where

drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those

turning left or right.

 If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where

you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough

time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

 Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they

approach to make sure you are seen.

 Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear

reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

 Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

 Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your

judgment.

Additionally, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, pedestrians are reminded to

practice aggressive social distancing by keeping a 6 foot distance between others,

and wearing an appropriate face covering whenever possible if walking outdoors.

Bicycle and Motorcycle Safety

Bicyclists and motorcyclists are also reminded to take safety precautions. The

National Safety Council offers the following safety tips:



For Bicycle Riders:

 Always inspect your bike prior to riding.

o The seat should be adjusted to the proper height and locked in

place.

o Make certain all parts are secure and working properly.

o Check that the tires are inflated properly.

o Make sure the bike is equipped with reflectors on the rear, front,

pedals and spokes.

o A horn or bell, a rear-view mirror and a bright headlight are also

recommended.

 Make certain drivers can see you.

o Wear neon, fluorescent or other bright clothing.

o Whenever possible, ride during the day.

o If you must ride at night, wear reflective clothing and use flashing

lights.

 Always wear a helmet.

o Helmets appropriate for bicycling should be worn by everyone –

adults and children – on every bike ride regardless of length of the

ride.

o Make certain the helmet is certified by the Consumer Product Safety

Commission.

 Follow the rules of the road.

o Get acquainted with traffic laws; bicyclists must follow the same

rules as motorists.

o Ride single-file in the direction of traffic.

o Remain alert, keep your head up and look around; watch for opening

car doors and other hazards.

o Use hand signals when turning and use extra care at intersections.

o Never hitch onto cars.

o Before entering traffic, stop and look left, right, left again and over

your shoulder.

For Motorcycle Riders:

 Always wear a helmet, and look for the DOT sticker (which guarantees the

helmet meets safety standards required by law). Never buy a used helmet.

 Choose a bike that fits you; “supersport bikes” have driver death rates

about four times that of cruisers or standard bikes, according to the

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

 Invest in anti-lock brakes.

 New riders should take a motorcycle safety course, and experienced riders

should take refresher courses after being off their bikes for a while.

 Know the rules of the road.

 Be aware that riding with a passenger requires considerably more skill.

 Never drink and ride.

 Drive defensively, especially at intersections, where half of all collisions

occur.

 Watch for hazards like potholes, manhole covers, oil slicks, puddles, debris,

railroad tracks and gravel.

 Assume you are invisible to other motorists and position yourself to be

seen.

 Use headlights during the day and night.

 Be courteous; don’t weave in and out of lanes, or ride on the shoulder or

between lanes.

 Don’t speed.

 Wear bright and/or reflective clothing that is durable and boots that cover

the ankles.

 Wear goggles, glasses or use a face shield that is ventilated to prevent

fogging, and make sure it’s clear if riding at night.

As always, the Fairfield Police Department wishes everyone a safe and healthy

holiday season.