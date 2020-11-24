Fairfield Police Department Offers Pedestrian, Bicycle and Motor Vehicle

Safety Tips
FAIRFIELD — Christopher Lyddy and the Fairfield Police Department wish to
remind residents of important safety tips for pedestrians, bicyclists and
motorcyclists.
“We ask that everyone remain mindful and share our roadways by paying close
attention to pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists. We also want to remind all
pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists to follow the rules of the road to avoid
dangerous situations.”
Pedestrian Safety
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers the following safety tips
for pedestrians while walking in public places:
Be predictable; follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take
your eyes (and ears) off the road.
Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where
drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those
turning left or right.
If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where
you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough
time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they
approach to make sure you are seen.
Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear
reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.
Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your
judgment.
Additionally, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, pedestrians are reminded to
practice aggressive social distancing by keeping a 6 foot distance between others,
and wearing an appropriate face covering whenever possible if walking outdoors.
Bicycle and Motorcycle Safety
Bicyclists and motorcyclists are also reminded to take safety precautions. The
National Safety Council offers the following safety tips:
For Bicycle Riders:
Always inspect your bike prior to riding.
o The seat should be adjusted to the proper height and locked in
place.
o Make certain all parts are secure and working properly.
o Check that the tires are inflated properly.
o Make sure the bike is equipped with reflectors on the rear, front,
pedals and spokes.
o A horn or bell, a rear-view mirror and a bright headlight are also
recommended.
Make certain drivers can see you.
o Wear neon, fluorescent or other bright clothing.
o Whenever possible, ride during the day.
o If you must ride at night, wear reflective clothing and use flashing
lights.
Always wear a helmet.
o Helmets appropriate for bicycling should be worn by everyone –
adults and children – on every bike ride regardless of length of the
ride.
o Make certain the helmet is certified by the Consumer Product Safety
Commission.
Follow the rules of the road.
o Get acquainted with traffic laws; bicyclists must follow the same
rules as motorists.
o Ride single-file in the direction of traffic.
o Remain alert, keep your head up and look around; watch for opening
car doors and other hazards.
o Use hand signals when turning and use extra care at intersections.
o Never hitch onto cars.
o Before entering traffic, stop and look left, right, left again and over
your shoulder.
For Motorcycle Riders:
Always wear a helmet, and look for the DOT sticker (which guarantees the
helmet meets safety standards required by law). Never buy a used helmet.
Choose a bike that fits you; “supersport bikes” have driver death rates
about four times that of cruisers or standard bikes, according to the
Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
Invest in anti-lock brakes.
New riders should take a motorcycle safety course, and experienced riders
should take refresher courses after being off their bikes for a while.
Know the rules of the road.
Be aware that riding with a passenger requires considerably more skill.
Never drink and ride.
Drive defensively, especially at intersections, where half of all collisions
occur.
Watch for hazards like potholes, manhole covers, oil slicks, puddles, debris,
railroad tracks and gravel.
Assume you are invisible to other motorists and position yourself to be
seen.
Use headlights during the day and night.
Be courteous; don’t weave in and out of lanes, or ride on the shoulder or
between lanes.
Don’t speed.
Wear bright and/or reflective clothing that is durable and boots that cover
the ankles.
Wear goggles, glasses or use a face shield that is ventilated to prevent
fogging, and make sure it’s clear if riding at night.
As always, the Fairfield Police Department wishes everyone a safe and healthy
holiday season.