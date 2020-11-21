Bridgeport News: Suspect In Stand-Off Fired At Police

A New Haven man was in police custody early Saturday morning, following a six-
hour standoff with Bridgeport and Trumbull Police. Eddie Lynch, age 24, of Rock Creek
Road, New Haven, surrendered to Emergency Services officers at about 1:10 a.m. at the
scene on Madison Avenue and Anton Street in Bridgeport, where he had crashed during
a police pursuit with Trumbull officers on Friday evening.
Bridgeport Police secured the area immediately surrounding the intersection and were
negotiating with Lynch continuously for several hours to encourage his peaceful
surrender. However, the circumstances were tense, with Lynch firing his gun at the
officers at least once during that time. Following his arrest, officers recovered a variety of
evidence from the jewelry store robbery, including a handgun and stolen merchandise.
Lynch was transported to Trumbull Police headquarters where he was processed and
charged with a variety of offenses which include: Robbery First Degree; Criminal
Possession of a Firearm; Larceny First Degree; and various others, as well as Criminal
Attempted Murder, and Attempted Assault First Degree on a Police Officer – related to
the events that occurred during the standoff.
He was held on a $500,000 bond, pending a December 28, 2020 court date in
Bridgeport. Additional motor vehicle charges related to the pursuit were included, with a
separate bond of $50,000.
Lynch was found to have an active Domestic Violence arrest warrant for Assault and
Strangulation from New Haven PD, with an additional $20,000 court-set bond. Lynch is
a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm as the result of a Robbery
conviction from 2015 in Bridgeport.