Trumbull News: Pedestrian Killed

#Trumbull CT–

A single-car motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian resulted in the death of a

Trumbull woman late Friday afternoon, November 20, just after 5:00 p.m. The

pedestrian, Lisa Cimmino, age 57, of Madison Avenue, Trumbull, was walking on Canoe

Brook Road when she was struck by a vehicle, causing serious life-threatening injuries.

Trumbull Police received several 911 calls to report that a female had been struck by a

vehicle in the area of Canoe Brook Road near Madison Avenue. A sedan traveling on

Canoe Brook Road struck the victim, and immediately came to a stop a short distance

away. Trumbull Police officers treated the victim at the scene until Trumbull EMS

arrived to assist with rendering medical aid to Cimmino. She was transported to St.

Vincent’s Medical Center where she died a short time later from her injuries.

The local Trumbull man who was driving was the only occupant of the vehicle and

remained on scene to offer his full cooperation with the police during the investigation. The

Trumbull and Monroe Police Departments’ Traffic Divisions are currently investigating

this incident. Due to the conditions surrounding the accident during the preliminary

investigation, no charges have been filed.

