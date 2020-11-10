City of Bridgeport To Observe Veterans Day

Bridgeport, CT – The City of Bridgeport offices will be closed to observe Veterans Day. Additionally, residents are advised of the following holiday schedule for sanitation, recycling, brown bag collection, and the transfer station.

Sanitation and Recycling pick-up routes

Veterans Day sanitation and recycling pick-up will remain on schedule, Wednesday routes will not be effected by the holiday.

Brown Bag collection

Brown bag collection is happening on your Recycling Day. Collection will be delayed on Veterans Day with Wednesday routes to be picked up on Thursday.

*If pick-up is delayed by more than one day, do not remove bags from the curb—the public facilities crew will service your neighborhood as soon as possible.

Transfer Station

Closed Wednesday, November 11th (Veterans Day)

Reopens Thursday, November 12th

*City of Bridgeport officials remind all residents that masks are required at the Transfer Station.*

The Transfer Station is owned and operated by the City of Bridgeport to provide the community access to environmentally responsible disposal and recycling services. The facility is open to the public year-round; Monday-Saturday, 7AM-3PM.

For a list of acceptable items, please see the Transfer Station Rules & Regulations at Bridgeportct.gov/TransferStation. For additional information, call (203) 576-7753.

For additional information, visit bridgeportct.gov/PublicFacilities.

