MEMBER OF GOVERNOR’S SENIOR STAFF TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

#HARTFORD, CT – Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Paul Mounds today announced that a member of Governor Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. This is the first known case of coronavirus within the Office of the Governor. The individual who tested positive has not exhibited any symptoms and is home in isolation. The administration’s senior staff and Governor Lamont continue to be tested twice weekly and there are no known additional positive cases at this time. Contact tracing is underway, and all members of the Lamont administration who have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more per CDC guidelines) with the senior staff member will self-quarantine for fourteen days.

“We are taking this case seriously and observing all protocols to keep the governor, his family, and all of our staff members and their families safe,” Mounds said. “While this is the first case within our administration, tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have experienced COVID-19, and thousands of others have lost their lives. Even in an administration with consistent testing of all individuals who interact with the governor on a regular basis and wear masks at all times, this is a reminder that no testing regimen is full-proof. As we continue to see positive cases, test positivity, and hospitalizations rise in Connecticut, this is a clear reminder that everyone must continue to take proper steps to mitigate the spread of the virus. We must continue to wear masks, socially distance, and avoid large gatherings.”

The governor will immediately begin the process of self-quarantining, as will multiple members of the governor’s senior staff, including Mounds and Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.

