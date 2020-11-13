Fairfield News: Threatening Arrest

2020-11-13@4:22pm–#Fairfield CT–The Fairfield Police Department received a 911 call reporting an individual had just threatened the complainant with a firearm in the parking lot of CVS Pharmacy, located at 330 Grasmere Avenue, Fairfield.

Officers responded to the area and quickly gathered information on the suspect involved. A subsequent investigation revealed that Scott Marsillo (DOB 12/28/1992) of Fairfield approached the complainant in a vehicle, pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the complainant and threatened to kill them.

Marsillo was located at his home in Fairfield and was in possession of an airsoft type pistol which resembled the firearm described by the complainant.

Scott Marsillo (DOB 12/28/1992) was arrested and charged with Threatening First Degree, Breach of Peace and Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle. He was released after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond in accordance with Connecticut bail reform laws.