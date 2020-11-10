Senator Zooming Mad

WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Subcommittee with oversight of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and consumer privacy, released the following statement in response to the FTC’s settlement with Zoom after the company engaged in “a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.” The settlement does not include any refunds or specific redress for consumers who were harmed by Zoom’s misleading privacy and security claims. Blumenthal wrote Zoom in April seeking clear answers about its consumer data privacy rules and safety practices, and called for a national security investigation into Zoom this July.

“The FTC has failed again – an abjectly inadequate slap on the wrist for Zoom. After Zoom deceived millions by misrepresenting its privacy and cybersecurity practices, the FTC once more chose anemic enforcement,” Blumenthal said. “Zoom trampled precious privacy rights and is paying no real price. I am eager to work with colleagues of both parties and new partners in the Biden Administration to finally pass comprehensive consumer privacy legislation.”

This press release was made possible by: