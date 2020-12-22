Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stimulus Bill Passes

Here is what this bill contains:

  • Up to $600 direct payments for each adult and each child under the age of 17
  • Up to $300 per week supplement to all workers receiving unemployment benefits
  • 11 weeks of extra unemployment benefits
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for gig workers
  • $284 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding to support small businesses
  • $82 billion for schools
  • $8.75 billion for vaccine distribution
  • $25 billion for rent assistance 
  • A one-month moratorium on evictions; President Biden can extend in the new year if necessary
  • Increased food stamp benefits by 15%
  • $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service
  • $10 billion for child care providers
  • $250 million for the Head Start program\

