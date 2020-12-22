Stimulus Bill Passes

Here is what this bill contains:

Up to $600 direct payments for each adult and each child under the age of 17

Up to $300 per week supplement to all workers receiving unemployment benefits

11 weeks of extra unemployment benefits

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for gig workers

$284 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding to support small businesses

$82 billion for schools

$8.75 billion for vaccine distribution

$25 billion for rent assistance

A one-month moratorium on evictions; President Biden can extend in the new year if necessary

Increased food stamp benefits by 15%

$10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service

$10 billion for child care providers

$250 million for the Head Start program\

