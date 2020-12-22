Stimulus Bill Passes

Here is what this bill contains:
- Up to $600 direct payments for each adult and each child under the age of 17
- Up to $300 per week supplement to all workers receiving unemployment benefits
- 11 weeks of extra unemployment benefits
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for gig workers
- $284 billion for another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding to support small businesses
- $82 billion for schools
- $8.75 billion for vaccine distribution
- $25 billion for rent assistance
- A one-month moratorium on evictions; President Biden can extend in the new year if necessary
- Increased food stamp benefits by 15%
- $10 billion for the U.S. Postal Service
- $10 billion for child care providers
- $250 million for the Head Start program\
