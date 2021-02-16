Fairfield News: Road Rage

2021-02-16@12:12pm–#Fairfield CT– Police investigated a road rage incident involving a knife after the two drivers pulled into the Shell station on Black Rock Turnpike. Both drivers were given verbal warnings

Fairfield Police said in a statement: “At approximately 12:12pm on 2/16/21 a motorist called 911 to report they were threatened with a knife by the operator of another vehicle which had pulled into the Shell station on Black Rock Turnpike. Police officers arrived on scene at Shell and located both the complainant and opposing vehicle operator who were separated. After interviewing both drivers, it was determined this was a road rage incident where both operators accused the other of driving erratically. The knife, determined to be a small pocket knife, was briefly displayed by the opposing operator when the complainant attempted to approach their vehicle. Both operators were warned to keep the peace and contact 911 in the future to report incidents of reckless drivers”.