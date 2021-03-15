Ansonia News: Shots Fired

On March 14, 2021 at 4:00 P.M., the Ansonia Police Department investigated a report of gunshots on Sixth Street. During the initial investigation officers learned that several people were involved in a verbal dispute when one of the people began to shoot at the others. No one was struck by the gunfire and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. The investigation is still ongoing and the identity of the suspect will be released tomorrow. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553