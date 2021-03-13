Fairfield News: NEIGHBORS’ QUICK ACTION SAVES RESIDENTS FROM FIRE.

FAIRFIELD, CT, 3/13/2021 : Fast acting neighbors notified 911 and
alerted sleeping residents that their home was on fire possibly
preventing multiple fatalities from occurring.
At 12:02am the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center
received multiple calls reporting a structure fire at 226 Ruane
Street. Engines 1, 2, 4, 5, Ladder 2, Rescue 1, and Car 3
responded. Engine 1, under the command of Lt. Jon Catandella,
arrived on scene three minutes later and reported heavy smoke
and fire showing from the rear of the structure. Shift
Commander, Assistant Chief Roger Caisse, arrived in Car 3
shortly after and confirmed Engine 1’s report. A/C Caisse
quickly assessed the situation and called for Fairfield’s only
remaining Engine (3) to respond to the scene. In addition, A/C
Caisse called for a second alarm which provided an additional
Battalion Chief, Safety Officer, 2 Engines, Rescue Unit, and
Ladder Truck from Bridgeport directly to the scene. Units used
multiple hand lines to aggressively battle this wind driven fire
which quickly spread to two nearby neighbors’ homes. Fire Chief
Denis McCarthy (Car 1), Deputy Chief Kyran Dunn (Car 2), and
Safety Officer Assistant Chief Scott Bisson (Car 5) responded to
the scene to support operations bringing the total number of
firefighters on scene to 44.
One elderly resident suffered some minor burns and was
transported to Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response.
His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
Incident Commander, A/C Roger Caisse stated “This wind
driven fire contributed to the rapid acceleration of fire
conditions that caused damage to the siding of one neighbor’s
home and quickly spread the fire onto the roof and into the
attic space of a second neighbor’s home.” “There is no doubt
that the quick actions of the neighbors activating the 911
system and alerting sleeping residents in this home saved their
lives.”
The fire was brought under control at 12:59am