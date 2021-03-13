Fairfield News: NEIGHBORS’ QUICK ACTION SAVES RESIDENTS FROM FIRE.



FAIRFIELD, CT, 3/13/2021 : Fast acting neighbors notified 911 and

alerted sleeping residents that their home was on fire possibly

preventing multiple fatalities from occurring.

At 12:02am the Fairfield Emergency Communications Center

received multiple calls reporting a structure fire at 226 Ruane

Street. Engines 1, 2, 4, 5, Ladder 2, Rescue 1, and Car 3

responded. Engine 1, under the command of Lt. Jon Catandella,

arrived on scene three minutes later and reported heavy smoke

and fire showing from the rear of the structure. Shift

Commander, Assistant Chief Roger Caisse, arrived in Car 3

shortly after and confirmed Engine 1’s report. A/C Caisse

quickly assessed the situation and called for Fairfield’s only

remaining Engine (3) to respond to the scene. In addition, A/C

Caisse called for a second alarm which provided an additional

Battalion Chief, Safety Officer, 2 Engines, Rescue Unit, and

Ladder Truck from Bridgeport directly to the scene. Units used

multiple hand lines to aggressively battle this wind driven fire

which quickly spread to two nearby neighbors’ homes. Fire Chief

Denis McCarthy (Car 1), Deputy Chief Kyran Dunn (Car 2), and

Safety Officer Assistant Chief Scott Bisson (Car 5) responded to

the scene to support operations bringing the total number of

firefighters on scene to 44.



One elderly resident suffered some minor burns and was

transported to Bridgeport Hospital by American Medical Response.

His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Incident Commander, A/C Roger Caisse stated “This wind

driven fire contributed to the rapid acceleration of fire

conditions that caused damage to the siding of one neighbor’s

home and quickly spread the fire onto the roof and into the

attic space of a second neighbor’s home.” “There is no doubt

that the quick actions of the neighbors activating the 911

system and alerting sleeping residents in this home saved their

lives.”

The fire was brought under control at 12:59am