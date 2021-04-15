Bridgeport News: 18 Illegal Firearms Confiscated

#BRIDGEPORT, CT — During the month of March 2021, Bridgeport Police Task Force Officers assigned to CSP Gang Unit, CSP Auto Theft, CSP Statewide Narcotics, DEA and FBI Bridgeport Safe Streets jointly have investigated and strategically seized the following firearms, narcotics and ill-gotten gains to include money, high end jewelry, and motor vehicles:

3-1-2021 East Main Street – Pistol Grip Shot Gun, AR-15 Assault Rifle, 38 Caliber Revolver, Ammunition, Narcotics and approximately $10,000 in Cash

3-4-2021 East Avenue – Sawed off Shot Gun, 22. Caliber Semi-Auto Firearm and Ammunition

3-9-2021 Soundview Ave – Glock 40 Caliber with laser and 30 Round Magazine

3-11-2021 Roselee Ave – Gray 40 Caliber Semi-Auto, Ammunition, Narcotics (Kilo plus) and Monies

3-11-2021 James Street – Glock, 30 round Magazine, Narcotics (Kilo plus) Monies totaling’s $50,000 plus, a 2020 Honda Accord along with precious metals and jewelry

3-12-2021 Shelton, CT- G2c Black Semi-Auto Firearm with Ammunition

3-16-2021 Maple Street – Black Berretta 9mm with Ammunition and Narcotics

3-16-2021 Chamberlain Ave – AR-15 Assault Rifle “Ghost Gun”, 100 Round Drum, 30 Round Mag and Ammunition

3-18-2021 Milford – Black Semi-Auto Firearm, Ammunition, and a Kilo of Cocaine

3-22-2021 Bridgeport – Six (6) Semi-Auto’s, Assault Rifle, two 50 Round Drums, Ammunition, 40 plus pounds Marijuana and 2 plus Kilo’s

As part of strategic crime prevention measures, the Bridgeport Police Department continues to most frequently patrol areas of the city guided by patterns of gun activity identified by ShotSpotter notifications to mitigate violent crimes and improve public safety. To anonymously report stolen guns or other illegal gun activity, contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

