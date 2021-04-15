Local Cleanups Allow Everyone to Fight the Surge of Plastic Pollution

Mill River Wetland Committee (MRWC) announces 3 Fairfield cleanups as part of their2021 celebration of Earth Month. MRWC and Action Waste have partnered withorganizations across the spectrum of Fairfield’s environmental advocacy groups to offeropportunities for citizens of all ages to combat plastic litter, including the increased useof personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, wipes, and gloves to combatCovid-19.Event co-sponsors Fairfielders Protecting Land and Neighborhoods (FairPLAN),Leaders for Environmental Action at Fairfield University (LEAF), Sustainable FairfieldStudents (SFS), and Sustainable Youth Connecticut (SYCT) each representenvironmental action-oriented citizens within our community. By combining forces, theyhope to amplify the impact of these cleanups while raising awareness about the volume of plastic waste and the hazards it poses to the Earth and all its inhabitants.Research published by Science Advances in 2020 demonstrated the extent of the U.S. role in plastic waste pollution. Using data from 2016, the study found the U.S. generated 42 metric tons of plastic waste, accounting for 17 percent of global plastic waste, despite accounting for only 4 percent of the global population. The same study found that 1.25 million metric tons of U.S. plastic waste in 2016 ended up as litter.

These statistics, from before the global pandemic, underscore the need for immediate action to minimize use of single use plastic products, improve recycling rates, and remove plastic litter from our environment.

Each event is registered with Earthday.org’s Great Global Cleanup to commemorate the 51st anniversary of Earth Day. These events are free and open to volunteers of all ages, though advance registration is required. All cleanups will enforce Covid-19protocols, requiring participants to wear masks, gloves, and maintain social distance.Concerned citizens interested in protecting our environment and Mill River Watershed should visit our website for more information on how to get involved https://mrwc-farfield.org/engage/.

MRWC is a non-profit organization founded in Fairfield over 50 years ago with the mission to educate the community about the value of watersheds, to advocate for their continued protection, and to engage all people in the fight to protect our environment.

MRWC also sponsors the River-Lab Program, a hands-on environmental education program used in the Fairfield public and parochial schools as part of the science curriculum. Over 3,000 students and 600 adult volunteers participate in the River-Lab Program annually.

For more information, please visit us at:Website: https://mrwc-fairfield.org/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MillRiverWetlandCommittee/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrwc_fairfieldTwitter: https://www.twitter.com/mrwc_fairfield

