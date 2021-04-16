Bridgeport News: 2 Extricated In 2 Car Crash

7:33pm–#Bridgeport CT– 2 people were extricated from two cars in a two car crash at the intersection of Moutain Grove and Fairfield Avenue. Four cars were involved but two of them were parked and there was no one in them.

The first driver was quickly extricated. Firefighters used Hurst tools and a come-along winch to free the second driver in an extended extrication. They were both taken to the hospital.