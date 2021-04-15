AMR’s On The Job Training

AMR’s award-winning Earn While You Learn program is designed to ease the transition for those wanting to become EMS professionals. The innovative program provides participants with on-the-job training and certification courses to become emergency medical technicians (EMTs). After successful completion of the program, participants will work a regular part-time schedule for at least one year and receive the opportunity of full-time employment with AMR as positions become available. The students accepted into the program will be paid for their participation in class and field training. AMR will also cover all costs related to obtaining EMT certification — including books, AHA training, testing, and license certification fees. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, with a valid driver’s license and high school diploma or GED. The Academy is part-time in the evening during the week, with occasional weekends, and lasts 10 weeks. Applications are now available here and open until May 1, 2021. The Academy is slated to begin on June 14, 2021. https://amr-careers-gmr.icims.com/jobs/16219/emt-academy/job?mobile=false&width=1655&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-300&jun1offset=-240