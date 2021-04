2021-04-24 2:00AMish– Fairfield Police are chasing a cow in backyards off of Black Rock Turnpike Tahmore Drive area. This is no bull but it was last seen on Woodridge Avenue moooving towards High Ridge Road, she’s been an udder problem for the cops but I think its cow-ward….I’m sure you’ve herd these puns before.

