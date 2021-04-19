#Stratford CT–The Stratford Public Safety Communications Center is

celebrating the second full week of April (April 11-17) as National Public Safety

Telecommunicators Week. This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety

Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands

of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and

equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.

The Stratford Public Safety Communications Center is the primary public safety answering point

(PSAP) for the Town of Stratford. They are responsible for manning the E911 center and

dispatching police, EMS and/or fire units to over 40,000 calls per year. They process over

128,000 inbound and outbound phone calls per year (350 per day). With all of that, they are also

required to perform numerous tasks due to the 24/7/365 nature of their operation. This includes

but is not limited to: performing law enforcement database checks, performing emergency

medical dispatch per state of Connecticut statute, monitoring field assets at emergency scenes

like structure fires, administrative notifications and even weather station monitoring. Further the

center plays an active role in the Town’s Emergency Management and Emergency Operation

Center (EOC) actions. Their mission is to be the gate keepers in the shared public safety goal

of ensuring the safety and security of the residents and businesses of Stratford. This role has

only been increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a special emphasis on critical call

screening and notifications to the responders in the field.

Mayor Laura Hoydick recognized National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and honored

the Stratford Public Safety Communications Center’s staff by releasing an official proclamation.

“Our Public Safety Telecommunicators are the front lines of our public safety network,”

said Mayor Hoydick. “This first point of contact in the public safety response is critical to the

function of the emergency management system. I value and am most appreciative of our

professional and experienced staff who are essential in managing the deployment of our public

safety assets.””

“The effective discourse between the resident and first responder help minimize risk and

effectively save lives. During the pandemic, this process has taken an even greater meaning.

Congratulations and I am very proud to work side by side everyday with them.” said Larry

Ciccarelli, the Town’s Public Safety Director.

“It’s important that we take time to recognize the efforts of our Public Safety Dispatchers this

week. Every moment of every day they are on the frontlines of providing critical medical, fire,

police and administrative services. They are the ones that take the phone calls from a husband

who finds his wife deceased, the calls from a frantic parent whose child is choking, the panicked

homeowner with their living room on fire, the scared child who can’t find his parents. These

calls are processed and responders are sent quickly and safely to every emergency call in

Stratford, right from this center.” said JP Sredzinski, Superintendent of the Stratford Public

Safety Communications Center.