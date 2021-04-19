#Stratford CT–The Stratford Public Safety Communications Center is
celebrating the second full week of April (April 11-17) as National Public Safety
Telecommunicators Week. This week, sponsored by the Association of Public-Safety
Communications Officials (APCO) International and celebrated annually, honors the thousands
of men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and
equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the world’s citizens.
The Stratford Public Safety Communications Center is the primary public safety answering point
(PSAP) for the Town of Stratford. They are responsible for manning the E911 center and
dispatching police, EMS and/or fire units to over 40,000 calls per year. They process over
128,000 inbound and outbound phone calls per year (350 per day). With all of that, they are also
required to perform numerous tasks due to the 24/7/365 nature of their operation. This includes
but is not limited to: performing law enforcement database checks, performing emergency
medical dispatch per state of Connecticut statute, monitoring field assets at emergency scenes
like structure fires, administrative notifications and even weather station monitoring. Further the
center plays an active role in the Town’s Emergency Management and Emergency Operation
Center (EOC) actions. Their mission is to be the gate keepers in the shared public safety goal
of ensuring the safety and security of the residents and businesses of Stratford. This role has
only been increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a special emphasis on critical call
screening and notifications to the responders in the field.
Mayor Laura Hoydick recognized National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and honored
the Stratford Public Safety Communications Center’s staff by releasing an official proclamation.
“Our Public Safety Telecommunicators are the front lines of our public safety network,”
said Mayor Hoydick. “This first point of contact in the public safety response is critical to the
function of the emergency management system. I value and am most appreciative of our
professional and experienced staff who are essential in managing the deployment of our public
safety assets.””
“The effective discourse between the resident and first responder help minimize risk and
effectively save lives. During the pandemic, this process has taken an even greater meaning.
Congratulations and I am very proud to work side by side everyday with them.” said Larry
Ciccarelli, the Town’s Public Safety Director.
“It’s important that we take time to recognize the efforts of our Public Safety Dispatchers this
week. Every moment of every day they are on the frontlines of providing critical medical, fire,
police and administrative services. They are the ones that take the phone calls from a husband
who finds his wife deceased, the calls from a frantic parent whose child is choking, the panicked
homeowner with their living room on fire, the scared child who can’t find his parents. These
calls are processed and responders are sent quickly and safely to every emergency call in
Stratford, right from this center.” said JP Sredzinski, Superintendent of the Stratford Public
Safety Communications Center.
