ENDANGERED RUNAWAY

The Ansonia Police Department is attempting to locate a juvenile runaway who made statements of self-harm to her family. Alecia Vega, age 15, was last seen today, 5/19/2021, in the area of Pershing Drive and Bridge Street wearing a gray zip up sweatshirt, and gray sweat pants with her hair in a high bun and black headband. Alecia is 5’8”, 210Lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Alecia is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885. Tips can be left anonymously through Tip411 at the link below.

https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553