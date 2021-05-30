Norwalk News: Warrant Arrest On Bridgeport Shooting

#Norwalk CT–On Thursday May 27, 2021, at approximately 5:30 AM, Eugene McKnight, a convicted felon,

was arrested in Norwalk without incident on an outstanding warrant.

The warrant for McKnight’s arrest stemmed from to a shooting that occurred in Bridgeport on

March 20, 2021. McKnight has a pending 2017 case out of West Haven in which he was

charged with Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Weapon and Home Invasion.

McKnight is currently wearing an ankle bracelet and is on probation as a result of that previous

arrest. Additionally, McKnight has a pending 2018 case out of Bridgeport involving the following

charges: Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and Illegal Possession of

a Large Capacity Magazine. (Please refer to the originating agencies for case information.)

The arrest was made by a cooperative effort of Bridgeport Police Department Detectives, U.S.

Marshals Service and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division. McKnight was turned over to

Bridgeport Police Detectives and transported to Bridgeport Police Department for processing.

Arrested: Eugene, McKnight, 37, with a last known address of 419 Iranistan Avenue,

Bridgeport

Charges:

 Assault 1st

 Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver

 Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle

Bond: $500,000

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com