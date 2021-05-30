Norwalk News: Warrant Arrest On Bridgeport Shooting

#Norwalk CT–On Thursday May 27, 2021, at approximately 5:30 AM, Eugene McKnight, a convicted felon,
was arrested in Norwalk without incident on an outstanding warrant.
The warrant for McKnight’s arrest stemmed from to a shooting that occurred in Bridgeport on
March 20, 2021. McKnight has a pending 2017 case out of West Haven in which he was
charged with Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Weapon and Home Invasion.
McKnight is currently wearing an ankle bracelet and is on probation as a result of that previous
arrest. Additionally, McKnight has a pending 2018 case out of Bridgeport involving the following
charges: Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and Illegal Possession of
a Large Capacity Magazine. (Please refer to the originating agencies for case information.)
The arrest was made by a cooperative effort of Bridgeport Police Department Detectives, U.S.
Marshals Service and the Norwalk Police Special Services Division. McKnight was turned over to
Bridgeport Police Detectives and transported to Bridgeport Police Department for processing.
Arrested: Eugene, McKnight, 37, with a last known address of 419 Iranistan Avenue,
Bridgeport
Charges:
Assault 1st
Criminal Possession of a Pistol/Revolver
Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle
Bond: $500,000
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com