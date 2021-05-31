Westport News: Teen Exploitation

#Westport CT–On December 4, 2020, the Westport Police Detective Bureau received a report of the

possible exploitation of a local teenager. The complainant reported that she befriended an

individual on social media. This individual persuaded the complainant to send nude photos of

herself to him. After a period of time passed, the suspect allegedly told the complainant that if

she did not pay him a sum of money, he would put the pictures on social media. When the

complainant refused to pay, the suspect purportedly posted the compromising pictures.

The detectives launched an extensive investigation that included the execution of several

search warrants and Anthony Pangallo was developed as a suspect. The evidence gathered

suggested that Mr. Pangallo, who is thirty-seven years old, was the individual who engaged in

the illegal conduct noted above. Therefore, a warrant for Mr. Pangallo’s arrest was completed

and signed by a Superior Court Judge.

On the morning of May 25, 2021, Mr. Pangallo was taken into custody by Westport

detectives. Per the warrant, he was charged with Risk of Injury to a Child, Employing a Minor

in Obscene Performance, Promoting a Minor in Obscene Performance, Coercion, and Unlawful

Dissemination of an Intimate Image. Mr. Pangallo was held on a $500,000.00 bond and was

transported to Stamford Superior Court the morning of May 26, 2021 for his arraignment.

We would like to thank the following law enforcement agencies for their assistance in this

investigation:

 NYPD Computer Crimes Squad of the Special Investigations Division

 Queens II – Sex Offender Unit New York State, Department of Corrections and Community

Supervision

 Queens County District Attorney’s Office

 Office of the State’s Attorney, Judicial District of Stamford – Norwalk

