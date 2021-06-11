HARTFORD – State Senator Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) joined her colleagues in the state Senate to pass a bipartisan, two-year Democratic state budget that invests in education, cities and towns, and nonprofit social service providers while not raising taxes, remaining well under the state spending cap, and putting an extra $1 billion toward paying off Connecticut’s historic unfunded pension debt.

The Senate voted 31-4 to pass House Bill 6689, the state biennial budget for July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023. The budget, which had previously been approved by the House of Representatives, now heads to Governor Ned Lamont, who is expected to sign it into law.

With a billion-dollar year-end budget surplus, its Rainy Day Fund at historic highs, our state bond rating at its highest level in two decades, and state income tax and federal revenues swelling, Connecticut is well-positioned this year to make major investments in education, town aid, social services, health care, justice-related initiatives and workforce development programs, all the while remaining under our statutory spending cap.

“I am proud of my colleagues for working together to agree upon a biennial budget for Connecticut,” said Sen. Moore. “The funding set aside will help improve our state, improve our districts, and improve our economy. Each investment is crucial and works to help the residents and their families. For the next couple years, we will continue to work and build a better Connecticut that strives to step away from social injustice, that is free of gun violence, and has equal health care for everyone.”

The two-year General Fund budget totals $42.46 billion: $20.8 billion in FY 22, and $21.66 billion in FY 23. The budget including all nine special funds (i.e. the Special Transportation, Banking, Insurance, Workers’ Compensation and other funds) totals $46.36 billion, which is a year-over-year 2.6% spending increase in FY 22 and a 3.9% spending increase in FY 23.



In Senator Moore’s district, over $701.6 million is being allocated across Bridgeport, Monroe, and Trumbull. The three towns in the 22nd district will receive over $237.5 million next year (Fiscal Year 22) and over $239 million the year after for a total of over $476 million. Every town in the district will see an increase in state funding with an increase of $12.5 million next year and $14 million the year after.

Bridgeport is being appropriated over $216.3 million for FY 21, over $228.7 million for FY 22, and over $230.3 million for FY3. Part of this includes a grant of $3,236,058 for FY 22 and $3,236,058 for FY 23 and $5,606,925 for FY 22 and $5,606,925 for FY 23. These are some of the following funds appropriated to organizations in Bridgeport:

$150,000 – RYASAP for FY 22 & FY 23 ($300,000 total)

$100,000 – Color a Positive Thought for FY 22 & FY 23 ($200,000 total)

$100,000 – Street Safe for FY 22 & FY 23 (200,000 total)

$50,000 – 100 Girls Leading, Inc. for FY 22 & FY 23 (100,000 total)

$220,000 – Bridgeport Caribe Grant

$150,000 – Bernard Buddy Jordan Foundation Grant

$400,000 – Elevate Bridgeport for FY 22 & FY 23 (800,000 total)

$250,000 – Greater Bridgeport OIC for Training & Job Development for FY 22 & FY 23 (500,000 total)

$900,000 – Full Circle Youth Empowerment

Monroe is being appropriated over $5.7 million in FY 21, over $5.7 million in FY 22, and over $5.7 million in FY 23. Part of this includes a municipal stabilization grant of $443,723 for FY 22 and $443,723 for FY 23

Trumbull is being appropriated over $2.9 million for FY 21, over $3 million for FY 22, and over $3 million for FY 23. Part of this includes receiving a grant of $604,706 for FY 22 and $604,706 for FY 23.

$75,000 – Nature Center for FY 22 & FY 23 ($150,000 total)

Senator Moore, an advocate of raising awareness surrounding gun violence prevention, is hopeful with the funding set aside for several programs, the state will work to implement ways to reduce gun violence throughout Connecticut. The Youth Violence Initiative is being appropriated $2,296,420 for FY 22 and $2,299,486 for FY 23. The CT Violence Intervention Program is being appropriated with $100,000 for FY 22 and for FY 23. Mothers United Against Violence is being granted $15,000 and Mothers Against Violence is being granted $25,000. There will also be $5 million appropriated in FY 22 and another $7 million in FY 23 to help create the Commision on gun violence and prevention.

Despite all of the state investments in a wide variety of necessary and popular public programs, the budget remains $22.2 million under the state-mandated sending cap in FY 22 and $35.7 million under the spending cap in FY 23, even while making an extra billion-dollar payment toward Connecticut’s unfunded pension debt, which has built up over the past 70 years.

The state budget relies on $2.28 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding over the biennium: $1.271 billion in FY 22, and $1.01 billion in FY 23; Connecticut received a total of $2.6 billion in ARPA funds, leaving about $400 million unallocated.

Among the many investments this state budget makes are:

Fiscal Responsibility

This budget recognizes the structural and systemic inequities experienced by our major cities – many of which have over 50 percent of their property as non-taxable – and keeps our promises to municipalities by fully funding the Payment-in-Lieu-of-Taxes (PILOT) formula that was championed by Senate President Martin Looney and passed earlier this session. This budget will provide over $525 million in additional funds to Connecticut cities and towns over the next two years through a combination increased PILOT and Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grants.

Because of Democratic fiscal policies, in 2020 Connecticut finished its fiscal year with a surplus and reached the 15% threshold in our Rainy Day Fund, allowing us for the first time in 75 years to make a bulk payment of $63 million toward our unfunded pension liability. This fiscal prudence will also result in a budget volatility cap transfer of more than $1 billion at the end FY 21 to pay down our unfunded pension liability.

The budget increases the state Earned Income Tax Credit for working poor people from the current 23% of the federal income tax to 30.5%. That tax credit change will provide an additional $40 million in income – $158 million overall – to nearly 195,000 Connecticut households.

Justice & Equity

This budget recognizes that for Connecticut to thrive all our residents need to thrive.

Supports Survivors of Domestic Violence – Provides funding for staff positions to implement Jennifer’s Law and for a grant program to provide legal representation to applicants for restraining orders.

– Provides funding for staff positions to implement Jennifer’s Law and for a grant program to provide legal representation to applicants for restraining orders. Provides funding to support staffing to implement the Clean Slate Bill

Commission on Racial Equity in Public Health – Provides funding to establish the commission within legislative management.

– Provides funding to establish the commission within legislative management. Community Reinvestment – Provides $14 million from the FY 21 surplus for community investment to fund a variety of initiatives focused on reducing violence and providing support for Connecticut’s cities. This includes an increase in Project Longevity funding of $250,000 in both FY 22 and FY 23, bringing their total funding to over $2.3 million for the biennium.

Provides $14 million from the FY 21 surplus for community investment to fund a variety of initiatives focused on reducing violence and providing support for Connecticut’s cities. This includes an increase in Project Longevity funding of $250,000 in both FY 22 and FY 23, bringing their total funding to over $2.3 million for the biennium. Cost-free communications for incarcerated persons

Provides funds to support initiatives for homeless youth and makes a large investment to support our homeless shelters and housing initiatives

Public Act 20-1, An Act Concerning Police Accountability – Provides funding to hire one field program assistant to audit the police training school, training records, instructor certification, and certification requirements. Provides funding to establish an Office of the Inspector General (OIG) within the Division of Criminal Justice

– Provides funding to hire one field program assistant to audit the police training school, training records, instructor certification, and certification requirements. Provides funding to establish an Office of the Inspector General (OIG) within the Division of Criminal Justice Inmate Medical Services – Provides additional support to allow for an increase in staffing.

– Provides additional support to allow for an increase in staffing. Additional Support for Consumer Protections – To implement the provisions of SB 893, “An Act Concerning Consumer Privacy” provides funding of $239,517 in FY 22 and $287,515 in FY 23, and three positions (two Assistant Attorneys General and one Legal Investigator).”

– To implement the provisions of SB 893, “An Act Concerning Consumer Privacy” provides funding of $239,517 in FY 22 and $287,515 in FY 23, and three positions (two Assistant Attorneys General and one Legal Investigator).” Parity for Nurse-Midwives – Provides funding to reflect increased rates for nurse-midwives to the rate paid to obstetrician-gynecologists for similar services.

– Provides funding to reflect increased rates for nurse-midwives to the rate paid to obstetrician-gynecologists for similar services. Removes the John Mason statue from State Capitol grounds and relocates it to the Old State House with an appropriate historical context. In 1637, Mason led the attack and burning of a fortified Pequot village that killed more than 400 men, women and children and nearly wiped out the tribe.

Healthcare

This budget recognizes the importance of access to affordable, high-quality, and inclusive healthcare for all residents of the state:

Increases for Local Health Departments – Increased the rates for local health districts and funded them

Increased the rates for local health districts and funded them Mobile Mental Health Crisis Services- Provides funding of $2.5 million in both FY 22 and FY 23 to increase access to mobile mental health crisis services throughout the state through additional units and 24/7 services.

Provides funding of $2.5 million in both FY 22 and FY 23 to increase access to mobile mental health crisis services throughout the state through additional units and 24/7 services. Creates a Medicaid Type Experience for people with Husky A income eligibility from 160% FPL to 175% FPL through the Access Health Exchange.

through the Access Health Exchange. Expands Medicaid to undocumented children under the age of 8

Expands postnatal care for women on Medicaid from 2 to 12 months post birth

Expands prenatal and postnatal care for undocumented women

Increased Ambulance Rates

Planned Parenthood Funding – Provides funding of $2.1 M each year for Planned Parenthood to help restore their lost federal Title X grant support.

Provides funding of $2.1 M each year for Planned Parenthood to help restore their lost federal Title X grant support. Tobacco Prevention Activities – Provides funding of $1,000,000 in ARPA to local and district health departments to support tobacco prevention activities.

– Provides funding of $1,000,000 in ARPA to local and district health departments to support tobacco prevention activities. Supports DPH’s Loan Repayment Program for Primary Care Clinicians who provide services in areas of need – Provides funding of $500,000 in ARPA for a Loan Repayment Program for primary care providers including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, and nurse midwives. Funding which has not been appropriated to this account in ten fiscal years.

Provides funding of $500,000 in ARPA for a Loan Repayment Program for primary care providers including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, and nurse midwives. Funding which has not been appropriated to this account in ten fiscal years. Strengthens our Health Information Exchange (HIE) – Provide funding to support the activities of the HIE.

– Provide funding to support the activities of the HIE. Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus – Provides funding for one Technician position, three part-time positions, and associated expenses to expand the existing mosquito trapping site network by 15 new mosquito trapping stations

– Provides funding for one Technician position, three part-time positions, and associated expenses to expand the existing mosquito trapping site network by 15 new mosquito trapping stations Support the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner- Provide funding to support the addition of one Forensic Medical Examiner due to an increase in case work relative to drug overdoses to allow them to keep their federal accreditation.

Provide funding to support the addition of one Forensic Medical Examiner due to an increase in case work relative to drug overdoses to allow them to keep their federal accreditation. Expand Medicaid Coverage to Additional Services – Provide funding to support Medicaid coverage for services provided by a licensed chiropractor and acupuncturist, as well as increased rates for podiatrists.

Provide funding to support Medicaid coverage for services provided by a licensed chiropractor and acupuncturist, as well as increased rates for podiatrists. Support Chronic Disease Hospitals & Connecticut Children’s Medical Center- Provide funding to support a 4% increase to chronic disease hospitals and the Connecticut Children’s Medical

This press release was made possible by: