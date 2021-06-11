INDICTMENT CHARGES 8 FOR INVOLVEMENT IN DRUG TRAFFICKING RING

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, announced that eight individuals have been charged for their alleged participation in a drug trafficking ring.

On June 7, 2021, a federal grand jury in Hartford returned an indictment charging the following individuals with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances:

TAJH WILEY, a.k.a. “Yung,” 25, of Norwalk

KENSTON HARRY, 40, of Bloomfield

JEVAUGHN WATSON, a.k.a. “Russ,” 27, of Ansonia

MYRON BROWN, a.k.a. “Farid,” 47, of Chester, Pennsylvania

SASHERY FELIZ, 26, of Yonkers, New York

PETER MUNOZ, a.k.a. Peter Escalante-Munoz, 33, of Bridgeport

CHARLES RICHARDSON, a.k.a. “Uncle Charles,” 67, of Bridgeport

DESTINY WADE, 27, of Norwalk

Seven of the eight defendants were arrested yesterday. Brown has been in state custody in Pennsylvania.

As alleged in court documents and statements made in court, a court-authorized wiretap of Wiley’s phone revealed that he led a drug trafficking organization that has distributed large quantities of cocaine and marijuana in Connecticut and elsewhere.

In association with yesterday’s arrests, investigators executed multiple search warrants and seized approximately two kilograms of cocaine, approximately 260 grams of fentanyl, approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 30 pounds of marijuana, two kilogram presses and others items used to process and package narcotics, 11 firearms, three high-capacity magazines, approximately 500 rounds of ammunition, three high-end automobiles, more than $250,000 in jewelry, and approximately $25,000 in cash.

“We are committed to using federal law enforcement resources to prosecute those responsible for flooding our communities with illegal drugs,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Boyle. “We thank the DEA, all of their task force members, and our other local law enforcement partners for sharing in this commitment and their great work on this investigation.

“DEA is committed to investigating and dismantling violent poly drug trafficking organizations, like this one, operating throughout the state of Connecticut,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Boyle. “These enforcement actions with our federal, state and local partners show what happens when law enforcement works together.”

Conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Acting U.S. Attorney Boyle stressed that an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This investigation is being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Bridgeport High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fairfield Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Norwalk Police Department, Stamford Police Department, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. The HIDTA Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Bridgeport Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stamford, Stratford, Milford and Danbury Police Departments.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick J. Doherty and Elena L. Coronado through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

