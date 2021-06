Governor Ned Lamont , Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Mayor Joe Ganim , Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno, and other CT representatives and project funders come together with BNT CEO, Noah Gotbaum, to unveil our newest affordable housing development. West Liberty Commons provides 18 townhouse-style units in the Downtown West neighborhood and represents the latest of 4 projects completed by BNT since 2016. WHERE: 273 West Ave, Bridgeport, CT.