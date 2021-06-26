Bridgeport News: Man Shot Friday Night

2021-06-25@9:40pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police responded to the Charles F. Greene Homes Public Housing Complex-Building 3 on the report of a party shot.



Bridgeport Police officers arriving at Building 3 found several shell casings and bullet fragments on the 5th floor. A 38-year-old Bridgeport man was located in one of the apartments suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was quickly transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital via ambulance with life-threating injuries.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. As a result of the initial investigation, 39-year-old Trance Jacobs of Bridgeport CT was arrested for Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Altering the Identification on a Firearm. Jacobs is an acquaintance of the 38-year-old male victim and not suspected to be the shooter that caused his injury.



B.P.D. Detectives responded to the hospital and crime scene. Interviews were conducted, the scene was photographed, and evidence was collected.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the case officer, Detective Elizabeth Santora, at 203-581-5231 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.