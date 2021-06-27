Bridgeport News: Person Shot- Motorcycle Pursuit

UPDATE: According to my sources, there was a confrontation between a man a woman on Pembroke Street. He got fresh with her and he allegedly punched her in the head. She then ran to tell her boyfriend and he confronted him. the suspect. As they fought, a friend of the suspect punched the boyfriend and then shot him in the leg. He took off on a motorcycle onto I-95 into Orange with police in pursuit. The motorcycle crashed in Orange and the suspect was taken into custody.

2021-06-27@12:18pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been shot in the leg in the 1000 block of Pembroke Street.