Bridgeport News: Woman Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On June 18, 2021, at approximately 12:40 a.m. Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to an assault with a firearm in the 400 block of Trumbull Avenue despite the mobile command center parked a block away. A verbal and physical dispute between two Bridgeport women occurred in the parking lot at that location.

As a result of the dispute 27-year-old Lanetta Parker was shot one time in the arm (non-life-threatening). Parker was transported to St. Vincent’s hospital by private vehicle, treated, and released.



33-year-old Janeece Fabin was placed under arrest by the Patrol Division and transported to the Bridgeport Police Department where she was charged with Assault in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree. Bond was set at $56,000 and she is scheduled to appear in court on June 18, 2021.



A .22 caliber revolver firearm registered to Janeece Fabin was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Detective Bureau main number at 203 581-5201 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.