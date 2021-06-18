Bridgeport News: Increased Patrols Fail

Yesterday, the mayor’s office released a press release saying: “Mayor Ganim joined Bridgeport Police Department Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Park City Communities Executive Director Jillian Baldwin, and other City officials to announce $100,000 allocated towards an increase in community police presence at Park City Communities; particularly Trumbull Gardens, Charles F. Greene Homes, and P .T. Barnum apartment complexes and additional areas identified by the Bridgeport Police Department as the location of reoccurring violent crime”.

That night a woman was shot at Trumbull Gardens with the Bridgeport Police Mobile Command Center parked just down the street. Viewers that live there said they know the command center is not staffed after hours. Acting Police Chief Rebecca Garcia has cracked down on overtime over the last year so it makes you wonder where that $100,000 is going to.If you look in the background of the picture you will see last night’s crime scene.