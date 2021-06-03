STRATFORD, CT – Rain or shine, the Stratford Main Street Festival is back! Join us this Saturday, June 5th, from 10am to 5pm, on Main Street from Stratford Center to Stratford Avenue. The festival is presented by the Rotary Club of Stratford as a community service.

The Main Street Festival is an annual town-wide event celebrating the many organizations, programs, and services the Town of Stratford has to offer, bringing together over 150 local vendors, including bands and entertainment, food trucks, booths, and artists. The event also provides an opportunity for Stratford’s diverse organizations to educate the public about their functions and support fundraising efforts. Vendor booths and trucks will line Main Street, allowing residents to stroll through Stratford Center, embracing the beauty of the town. Various bands and entertainers will be performing throughout the day. The Griffin Hospital COVID 19 vaccination clinic van will be on site. Bounce houses and a roaming railroad will round out the event.

Last year, out of an abundance of caution, the Stratford Main Street Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the Rotary Club of Stratford is taking extra care to follow current COVID-19 safety protocols. Extra space will be left between vendor booths and unvaccinated guests are asked to wear a mask and socially distance, per CDC guidelines. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.

“I am pleased to see the Main Street Festival back in Stratford,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “This is an opportunity for our civic groups, artists and local businesses to rise once again. After the last 15 months, it is a wonderful way for our diverse community to reunite. What better way to showcase the spirit of our town!”

To learn more about the festival please visit:

www.celebratestratford.com or www.stratfordmainstreetfestival.com.

