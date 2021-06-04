Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport ECC received a ShotSpotter activation at approximately 17:49 hours (5:49pm) in the 1000th block of Pembroke St. BPD Units were sent to the scene to investigate and discovered shell casings and two vehicles that were struck by gunfire. At 17:57 hours, Bridgeport hospital called into ECC to notify of a victim that was transported by private vehicle that just arrived at this hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The area is being secured by the units on scene. That is all the information that is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

