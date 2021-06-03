Bridgeport News: Illegal Club Arrests

On May 16, 2021, at approximately 1:56 a.m. Bridgeport Police responded to 1023 Main Street (Temple of the Way – House of Worship) on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival patrol officers located 38-year-old Charles Dimples Barnes shot to death in the basement of this location. Patrol officers also located 40-year-old Norman Charles Peters on the basement floor suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Peters was transported to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died from those injuries.

An investigation into the illegal operation of an after-hours club at 1023 Main Street was conducted by the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division. As a result of that investigation Detective Vincent Lariccia and Detective Timothy Leonard secured arrest warrants charging Josiah J. Israel DOB 06/06/1985 and Christopher Mojica DOB 11/29/1983 this afternoon with Illegal Sale of Alcohol 30-74(a), Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Sale of Alcohol 53a-48 / 30-74(a), and Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree 53a-64.

Both Israel and Mojica have been released on written promises to appear. They are scheduled to appear in court on June 16, 2021 at the Fairfield County Courthouse (172 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport, CT).

The B.P.D. Detective Bureau Homicide Squad continues to work on several leads into the double homicide that occurred on May 16, 2021 inside 1023 Main Street. Anyone with information regarding that crime is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.