Bridgeport News: Assault With A Dangerous Weapon

2021-07-30@9:32pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were dispatched for an assault with a dangerous weapon in the 400 block of Hallett Street. What kind of weapon I do not know because, well, you know, Joe took the press’s police radios away. What I observed was a woman leaving the scene in the ambulance with what appeared to a hand injury. I also observed multiple police looking in the white car and it appeared they were looking in for shell casings on the ground and up to the top of the house for possible bullet holes. Whether my observations are correct or what they are looking for we might be lucky to know by tomorrow, but not enough time to alert you to a possible situation in town.