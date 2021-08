2021-07-31 @ 5:08 pm–#Fairfield CT–

#Westpor CT– #cttraffic–A 4 car crash reported on the Merritt Parkway northbound.

#Fairfield CT– A crash reported at Black Rock Turnpike and Fairfield Woods Road. Northbound lanes on Fairfield Woods Road is being shutdown.

