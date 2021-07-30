Fairfield News: Fraudulent Prescriptions

#Fairfield CT– On February 03, 2021, the Fairfield Police Department arrested Kelsey Confident (DOB: 05-05-99) and Paul Ogunwomoju (DOB: 12-02-97), both of Jamaica, NY., after they were found working together to pass fraudulent prescriptions at local pharmacies in Fairfield. They were both charged with narcotic and forgery charges and were released after posting a $5,000.00 bond to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court. After their arrest, Fairfield Detectives further investigated the duo and learned that they were involved in identity theft, and passing fraudulent narcotic prescriptions in several states. On 07-28-2021, the duo were arrested by warrant and they were charged with two counts of Forgery, Conspiracy to Possess Narcotics WITS, Conspiracy to Possess Narcotics, Illegally Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud and Trafficking in Personal Identifying Information. They were held on a $250,000.00 court set bond and given a court to appearance at GA 2 Bridgeport Superior Court on 08-11-21.