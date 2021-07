#Fairfield CT–On 7/29/2021 at approximately 1736 hours, Officers were dispatched to 1902 Post Road (Dairy Queen) for a report of a threatening phone call. While in-route, Dispatch stated they received the complaint third party stating that an employee of Dairy Queen received a call from an unknown person telling them to count the money and that they have a gun.

Determined to be a phone scam attempt to have the complainant wire money.

